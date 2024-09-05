Marine no longer considered missing after being spotted on Camp Pendleton: officials

A Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton who was reported missing in August was seen on base and therefore "no longer considered a missing person," base officials said Wednesday.

Investigators attempted to contact Lance Corporal Bailey Cameron after he was seen at Camp Pendleton but avoided them, according to the Carlsbad Police Department who was involved in the investigation.

"Base officials continue attempts to locate and contact Lance Corporal Bailey Cameron and are actively working with his parents to encourage him to return to his unit in accordance with his official service obligations," Capt. James C. Sartain with Camp Pendleton.

Lance Cpl. Bailey Cameron was reported missing after last seen leaving the Coyote Bar & Grill in Carlsbad around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 25.

