OCEANSIDE

Man's Body Found in Canoe in Oceanside

By NBC 7 Staff

Getty Images

A man in his 50s was found dead by Oceanside police in a canoe in the riverbed inlet between the beach and Interstate 5, authorities said on Saturday.

Police responded to a radio call of a possible body in a canoe at about 6 p.m. Friday, according to spokesman Tom Bussey of the Oceanside Police Department.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The department's investigations division and the medical examiner's office responded to the scene, Bussey said. The cause of death was undetermined as of Saturday and the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Surpasses 3M Vaccine Doses Administered

San Diego State University 3 hours ago

Thieves Return Stolen Items to Chabad House at SDSU

The man's identity was not released, pending notification of next of kin, Bussey said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Oceanside
Police Detective James Ferrer at 760-435-4667. Tips can also be called in anonymously to 760-435-4730.

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDE
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us