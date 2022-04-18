San Diego Padres

Manny Machado Powers Padres To Victory Over The Reds

Monday night at Petco Park, the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 to improve their record to 7-5 this season.

By Todd Strain

Manny Machado had 3 hits, including a 2-run homer, helping the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 win against the Cincinnati Reds Monday night at Petco Park.

For the Padres, this was their 12th straight game without an error, extending their Major League Baseball record of error free games to start a season.

For the Reds, this was their 7th straight loss, longest such current streak in the baseball.

Former Padre Tommy Pham gave the Reds the lead in the top of the first inning, when he hit a solo homer off Sean Manaea. However, after that Manaea settled down and held the Reds without another run. Manaea pitched 6 innings, allowing just that 1 run and striking out 6 to improve his record to 2-1 this season.

After scoring 2 runs on Machado's first inning homer, the Padres scored 1 run in the 4th and 1 run in the 7th.

Taylor Rogers pitched the 9th inning for his National League leading 5th save.

One interesting note, before Monday's game Fernando Tatis Junior, on the injured list with a broken wrist, fielded ground balls at shortstop and made some throws to fist base. It was positive for the Padres shortstop as he tries to work his way back from a broken wrist that has prevented him from playing yet this season.

The Padres and Reds continue their 3-game series Tuesday night at Petco Park.

