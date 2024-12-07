Man who tried to rape elderly woman in Mira Mesa church draws four-year sentence

A man who pleaded guilty to the attempted rape of a 78-year-old woman at a Mira Mesa church was sentenced Thursday to four years in state prison.

Hugo Jonathan Espinoza-Martinez, 29, must also register as a sex offender as a result of his plea to an attempted forcible rape count stemming from the Nov. 25, 2022, assault at Summit Point Church on Rickert Road. Espinoza-Martinez was arrested four days later on Westview Parkway, less than a mile from the church.

During a preliminary hearing held last year, the victim testified that at the time, she was alone at the church, where she regularly volunteered. She let Espinoza-Martinez inside after he asked to use the restroom, she testified.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

She testified that after he used the restroom, he asked if he could hug her and she refused multiple times and said she would call the police if he didn't leave.

As she was preparing to dial, Espinoza-Martinez tried to grab her phone and the ensuing struggle spilled into another room of the church, where the assault occurred, she testified.

The victim testified that she tried to step on his feet and use her keys to fend him off, and at some point, she was able to separate herself from him, and Espinoza-Martinez then left the church.

The woman did not attend Espinoza-Martinez's sentencing hearing, but Deputy District Attorney Alex Willett read a statement from the victim.

"I want you to know that I have forgiven you for your assault on me," she wrote. "I know that my God was in control of even this situation. As you face time in jail, I pray that you will find peace in Jesus and turn your life around. Many people have been praying that you get the help that you need. I will continue to pray for you as my lord God brings you to mind. May you see the blessings of God even as you serve your sentence."