Mira Mesa

Man who tried to rape elderly woman in Mira Mesa church draws four-year sentence

Hugo Jonathan Espinoza-Martinez, 29, must also register as a sex offender as a result of his plea to an attempted forcible rape count stemming from the Nov. 25, 2022, assault at Summit Point Church on Rickert Road

By City News Service

Summit Point Church in Mira Mesa
Google Street

A man who pleaded guilty to the attempted rape of a 78-year-old woman at a Mira Mesa church was sentenced Thursday to four years in state prison.

Hugo Jonathan Espinoza-Martinez, 29, must also register as a sex offender as a result of his plea to an attempted forcible rape count stemming from the Nov. 25, 2022, assault at Summit Point Church on Rickert Road. Espinoza-Martinez was arrested four days later on Westview Parkway, less than a mile from the church.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

During a preliminary hearing held last year, the victim testified that at the time, she was alone at the church, where she regularly volunteered. She let Espinoza-Martinez inside after he asked to use the restroom, she testified.

Woman Sexually Assaulted in Mira Mesa Church
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

She testified that after he used the restroom, he asked if he could hug her and she refused multiple times and said she would call the police if he didn't leave.

As she was preparing to dial, Espinoza-Martinez tried to grab her phone and the ensuing struggle spilled into another room of the church, where the assault occurred, she testified.

The victim testified that she tried to step on his feet and use her keys to fend him off, and at some point, she was able to separate herself from him, and Espinoza-Martinez then left the church.

Local

Community Nov 21

Drop off toys Friday, December 6 at NBC 7 & Telemundo 20's ‘Toys for Tots' drive-thru event

holidays Dec 1

December Nights, San Diego's largest free holiday festival, returns to Balboa Park

The woman did not attend Espinoza-Martinez's sentencing hearing, but Deputy District Attorney Alex Willett read a statement from the victim.

"I want you to know that I have forgiven you for your assault on me," she wrote. "I know that my God was in control of even this situation. As you face time in jail, I pray that you will find peace in Jesus and turn your life around. Many people have been praying that you get the help that you need. I will continue to pray for you as my lord God brings you to mind. May you see the blessings of God even as you serve your sentence."

This article tagged under:

Mira MesaCrime and Courts
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us