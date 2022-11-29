Woman Sexually Assaulted in Mira Mesa Church

A man in his 20s was arrested on Tuesday, accused of attacking a woman who had let him into a church to use a restroom.

Investigators said later in the day that Hugo Jonathan Espinoza-Martinez, 27, had been arrested by members of the San Diego Police Department Sex Crimes Unit at about 1 p.m. in the 10700 block of Westview Parkway in Mira Mesa, which is the block where the Regal Edwards Mira Mesa theaters are located. That location is about a half-mile away from the Summit Point Church, which is on the 10700 block of Rickert Road where the incident allegedly took place.

According to officials, the woman, was alone in the church when a man knocked on the door and the victim let him in.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Several minutes later, the victim asked the suspect to leave and, as he was pretending to depart, he grabbed her and pulled her into a nearby room, where she was sexually assaulted. The woman fought her attacker off and escaped during the incident, according to police, to whom she quickly reported the attack.

Espinoza-Martinez was arrested for elder abuse and assault with intent to commit rape, police said.

The lead pastor at Summit Point declined to comment when reached out to by NBC 7 on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the case is being urged to call the San Diego Police Department Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.