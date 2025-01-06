Man trapped in Rose Canyon ravine for more than 2 days

San Diego emergency crews rescued a man over the weekend who had been stranded in a Rose Canyon-area ravine for more than two days after falling and injuring himself, authorities said Monday.

The man tumbled down a steep embankment near the intersection of Interstate 5 and state Route 52 in University City on Friday morning while trying to navigate heavy brush, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The reason for the fall were not clear.

His cries for help were heard Sunday night by a passerby, who called for emergency assistance around 9 p.m., the agency said.

Firefighters used chainsaws and other tools to cut through dense vegetation and employed ladders to cross ravines and descend drop-offs, officials said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

After about 90 minutes, they reached the man, assessed his condition and airlifted him to a hospital, the department said.

The extent of his injuries and his current condition was not immediately known.