San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

Man trapped in Rose Canyon ravine for more than 2 days

San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews were able to pull the man from the ravine late Sunday night

By City News Service

The Rose Canyon area of San Diego near La Jolla Colony Drive as seen via Google Street View.
Google Maps

San Diego emergency crews rescued a man over the weekend who had been stranded in a Rose Canyon-area ravine for more than two days after falling and injuring himself, authorities said Monday.

The man tumbled down a steep embankment near the intersection of Interstate 5 and state Route 52 in University City on Friday morning while trying to navigate heavy brush, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The reason for the fall were not clear.

His cries for help were heard Sunday night by a passerby, who called for emergency assistance around 9 p.m., the agency said.

Firefighters used chainsaws and other tools to cut through dense vegetation and employed ladders to cross ravines and descend drop-offs, officials said.

After about 90 minutes, they reached the man, assessed his condition and airlifted him to a hospital, the department said.

The extent of his injuries and his current condition was not immediately known.

