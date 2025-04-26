“Bridge for Max” one step closer to fruition at Mission Trails Regional Park

It was January 29, 2021 when Max Lenail tragically died while on a run at Mission Trails Regional Park. On Saturday, his father, Ben Lenail, was at the park to discuss progress on the bridge being built in Max's memory.

"Unexpectedly, there was a tremendous hailstorm," said Lenail. Max had been training for a marathon that day, and he was no stranger to the park. But a flash flood hit a river that runs through the trail, and Max tried to get across.

After a massive community search, Max's body was found. As Lenail looked at the site of where his son was found more than four years later, a handful of hikers were seen struggling to get across the river along the trail. He told NBC 7 that is partly why he believes a bridge is sorely needed.

"We're in a better place now in terms of loss and grief. What's kept us going is honoring his memory," said Lenail.

Months after Max's death, in May of 2021, San Diego City Councilmembers and Lenail pushed for the construction of a bridge in honor of Max. Fast forward to 2025, and so far Lenail said that several hundred thousand dollars has gone into surveys and permits.

"We've already spent about almost $700,000 on surveys and obtaining the permits and then some of that has gone up, of course," said Lenail. "Because of the cost of materials and equipment and labor and unfortunately, tariffs are also playing a role."

Lenail said that when all is said and done, the ultimate cost of the project will be roughly $6 or 7 million.

Construction of the bridge is expected to begin in September. Lenail expects the bridge to be completed and open to the public by March of 2026.

"We're leaving a forever trace of him and his spirit and what he stood for," said Lenail.