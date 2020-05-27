Man Suspected of Hitting Cyclist, Moving Body Arrested

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Rolando that left a cyclist dead late Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

Abbas Karama Shariff, 30, was arrested in Lemon Grove hours after the crash near the intersection of University Avenue and Alamo Drive in Rolando around 7 p.m.

Police were searching for the suspect who struck the cyclist, described as a 45 to 50-year-old man, with a red Toyota Prius as they both traveled westbound along University Avenue.

The cyclist was struck as the Prius made a sweeping left turn and was thrown several feet from where the crash occurred, police said.

The driver stopped momentarily and got out of the car -- allegedly to move the injured cyclist back into the street -- before driving away, SDPD investigators said.

The cyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead. The rider has not yet been identified.

The vehicle was found unoccupied near the 6800 block of El Cajon Boulevard, about three miles from where Shariff was later arrested at about 9:15 p.m.

SDPD did not confirm until Wednesday that an arrest had been made in the case.