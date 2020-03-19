Man Stabs Victim on Trolley in Mission Hills

A man wielding a knife allegedly attacked another man as they rode the trolley in San Diego County Wednesday, stabbing the victim on the neck.

The San Diego Police Department said the attack happened just before 6:40 p.m. on the trolley in the Mission Hills area, near West Palm Street.

SDPD Officer Robert Heims said suspect Joshua Scales, 36 – holding a knife in his hand – approached a 22-year-old woman and 38-year-old man riding the trolley. Scales was walking toward the woman.

The man got in front of the woman to stop Scales from coming toward her, Heims said. Scales then allegedly stabbed the man on the left part of his neck.

The male victim tackled Scales until officers could get there. Scales was arrested at the scene; he is facing a charge of causing great bodily injury.

Scales was booked into San Diego Central Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.

Police said the victim who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing.