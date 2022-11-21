Grantville

Man Stabbed While Trying to Break Up Fight Outside Grantville Bar

Police did not say if the attacker was apprehended

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A good Samaritan was hospitalized Sunday evening after he was stabbed while trying to stop a fight outside a bar in Grantville, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The violence began just before 7 p.m. when a fight broke out on the 10330 block of Friars Road. There, a 23-year-old man saw the fight and attempted to intervene to stop it. While responding to the incident, the victim was stabbed on the left side of his neck.

SDPD said the victim was taken to an area hospital and suffered a 6-inch cut to his neck. Officials described his injuries as non-life threatening.

Authorities did not say if the assailant was taken into custody nor did they reveal details of his identity.

The investigation is ongoing.

