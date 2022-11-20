Man Shot in Leg at Mira Mesa Park Bathroom: SDPD

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the leg during an argument in a Mira Mesa park bathroom Sunday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Three men who sleep in Westview Park's bathrooms, near Willard B. Hage Elementary School, got into an argument just before 7 p.m., according to SDPD Watch Commander, Officer John Buttle.

One man became upset with a 22-year-old man over the cleanliness of the restroom and shot him in the leg. He then hit another man, 30, in the head with the gun, police said. The suspect escaped in an unknown direction.

The 22-year-old victim's wound is not life-threatening but he was transported to a hospital, police said.

The 30-year-old victim, who was not severely injured, flagged down officers and told them about the incident at the Casa Mira View apartments, which are across the street from the park.

SDPD's Northeastern Division Detectives are investigating the incident.