Man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting of woman during robbery in Talmadge

A man accused of fatally shooting a woman during a robbery at a Talmadge-area apartment complex pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder.

Robert Early Madden, 35, is charged with gunning down the victim, who tried to intervene while Madden was allegedly robbing a man on the night of July 15, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police say Madden entered a 59-year-old man's Euclid Avenue apartment, brandished a gun, and took the man's wallet. Madden then allegedly shot the woman when she tried to stop the robbery, then ran from the apartment. The woman died at the scene.

Police identified the deceased victim as 38-year-old Senait Legesse. A criminal complaint filed this week against Madden identifies her as Baheta Legesse.

Madden was arrested last Friday in the 4900 block of University Avenue, less than a mile from where the deadly shooting occurred. Police did not disclose what led investigators to identify him as the suspected shooter.

He remains in custody without bail following Wednesday's arraignment.

Along with murder, Madden is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The complaint states Madden has prior San Diego County convictions for robbery and dissuading a witness.

