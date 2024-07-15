Woman killed in shooting at Talmadge apartment; suspect at large

A woman is dead after a shooting in San Diego's Talmadge neighborhood on Monday night, police said. The suspect remains at large.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 8:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The woman was in her apartment when a male suspect entered the unit and shot her, SDPD Officer John Buttle said. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, the department said.

Police described the suspect as a man 35-40 years old, who was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit with a red stripe down the side.

It is unknown at this time why the suspect entered the unit, according to police. SDPD's Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation, Buttle said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.