San Diego

Woman killed in shooting at Talmadge apartment; suspect at large

By Danielle Smith

An up-close image of a San Diego Police Department cruiser on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
NBC 7

A woman is dead after a shooting in San Diego's Talmadge neighborhood on Monday night, police said. The suspect remains at large.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 8:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The woman was in her apartment when a male suspect entered the unit and shot her, SDPD Officer John Buttle said. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, the department said.

Police described the suspect as a man 35-40 years old, who was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit with a red stripe down the side.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

It is unknown at this time why the suspect entered the unit, according to police. SDPD's Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation, Buttle said.

No other details were immediately available.

Local

East County 16 mins ago

State says East County school district illegally removed LGBTQ+ from its sex-ed curriculum

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department 2 hours ago

San Diego City Council confirms Robert Logan as city's next fire chief

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

This article tagged under:

San Diego
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us