Crime and Courts

Man pleads guilty to smuggling attempt that led to deaths of 3 migrants off Ocean Beach

Faustino Romero De La Cruz admitted to coordinating the transportation of more than 10 migrants from Mexico to the U.S. in a boat that ended up capsizing on April 10, 2022

By City News Service

gavel
NBC10.com

A man who arranged a human smuggling attempt that led to the drowning deaths of three migrants near the Ocean Beach Pier pleaded guilty to federal charges Thursday.

Faustino Romero De La Cruz admitted Thursday to coordinating the transportation of more than 10 migrants from Mexico to the U.S. in a boat that ended up capsizing on April 10, 2022.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Romero De La Cruz "collected thousands of dollars in smuggling fees" in exchange for smuggling people into the U.S.

Romero De La Cruz was arrested in February of this year in Santa Barbara.

He pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court to charges that include conspiracy to bring in certain aliens other than at a designated port of entry resulting in death.

He's slated for sentencing in December.

