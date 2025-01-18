Man pleads guilty to role in fentanyl overdose deaths in North Park

A San Diego man who distributed fentanyl that led to the overdose deaths of two people at a North Park residence pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday.

Scott Anthony Sargent, 63, admitted to providing fentanyl that killed two victims on Nov. 10, 2022, described in court records only as Z.W. and M.L.

First responders found the victims -- described by prosecutors as a 40- year-old woman and 35-year-old man -- inside a bedroom and they were pronounced dead at the scene. Sargent and another person were also found unresponsive at the home, but they recovered after being treated with Narcan.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the drugs Sargent distributed were a mix of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl, a synthetic opioid analgesic analogue of fentanyl. The same mixture was found in Sargent's backpack and duffel bag at the residence where the fatalities occurred, as well as inside his storage unit, according to prosecutors.

Sargent is slated to be sentenced in April following his plea to a fentanyl distribution charge.