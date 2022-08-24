Man May Have Set Series of Fires at Million-Dollar Office Depot Arson in La Mesa: Fire Chief

A fire that broke out Wednesday evening at an Office Depot in La Mesa may have been started by someone inside the store, according to the Heartland Fire Department.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Firefighters cut holes in the roof of the building to help clear smoke from inside the building, according to HFD Division Chief Todd Nelson.

"We had information that there may have been someone inside starting fires at multiple locations," Chief Nelson said. "Given the large amount of fire when we showed up, there may be something to that story. Currently, that information has been passed on to law enforcement and they're interviewing our personnel, as well as employees and any other witnesses."

One employee was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, Nelson said.

It took crews about 45 minutes to knock down the flames. Police shut down eastbound Fletcher Parkway between Grossmont Center Drive and Jackson Avenue, and nearby businesses were ordered to evacuate. The roadway was reopened at around 6:40 p.m.

La Mesa Police Department officers and the San DIego County Sheriff's Department bomb and arson team were at the scene investigating.

La Mesa PD is responding with @heartlandfire to a structure fire at 8481 Fletcher Pkwy, the Office Depot. Nearby businesses are being evacuated. Please avoid the area. — La Mesa PD (@LaMesaPD) August 24, 2022

EB Fletcher Pkwy is now open between Jackson and Grossmont Center Dr. https://t.co/CWKraHq55H — La Mesa PD (@LaMesaPD) August 25, 2022

The cause of the fire is being investigated, including an examination of security-camera footage from inside the store.