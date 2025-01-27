Oceanside

Man riding alone dies after crashing his car at 2 a.m. in Oceanside

By City News Service

Generic image of a patrol car from the Oceanside Police Department.
NBC 7

A 33-year-old man was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle collision after he crashed into a curb and was ejected from his car in Oceanside.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Sunday when the driver behind the wheel of a 2007 Scion TC traveling southbound on El Camino Real near the intersection of Vista Oceana crashed into the curb, causing the vehicle to overturn, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The driver died at the scene shortly afterward, police officials said. His name was not immediately available.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were unclear.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

This article tagged under:

Oceansidetrafficcar crash
