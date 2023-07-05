Man killed in shooting near Vista Village in North County San Diego

A homicide investigation was launched Wednesday after a man was fatally shot in Vista.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area near Vista Village Drive and Camino Corto at about 11:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

At the scene, one person was found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound, SDSO Lt. Matt Carpenter said. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The shooting prompted a homicide investigation. Police tape was blocking off the area around the crime scene.

