US Mexico Border

5 people injured after falling from U.S. border wall near Tijuana River Valley

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Five people are in the hospital after falling from the border fence near the Tijuana River Valley Monday night.

The incident was reported at around 10 p.m. Fire officials told NBC 7 that some people suffered traumatic injuries including broken bones.

The ages ranged from minors to multiple adults.

Immigration

CBP Mar 10

Nearly 100 people illegally cross into US near San Ysidro Port of Entry: CBP

U.S.-Mexico border Dec 28, 2023

Every year, UC San Diego Medical Center treats hundreds of patients after falls from the border fence

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

NBC 7 has recently reported on several incidents where migrants were seriously hurt while trying to climb over the border fence into the U.S.

A doctor at UC San Diego Health said they believe the rise in injuries is because of the height increase. So far this year, the hospital system says they have treated more than 400 people for border fence injuries.

This article tagged under:

US Mexico Border
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us