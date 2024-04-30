5 people injured after falling from U.S. border wall near Tijuana River Valley

Five people are in the hospital after falling from the border fence near the Tijuana River Valley Monday night.

The incident was reported at around 10 p.m. Fire officials told NBC 7 that some people suffered traumatic injuries including broken bones.

The ages ranged from minors to multiple adults.

NBC 7 has recently reported on several incidents where migrants were seriously hurt while trying to climb over the border fence into the U.S.

A doctor at UC San Diego Health said they believe the rise in injuries is because of the height increase. So far this year, the hospital system says they have treated more than 400 people for border fence injuries.