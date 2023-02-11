Lakeside

Man Injured After Falling From El Capitan Preserve

The man was then taken to a local hospital in CPR status

By NBC 7 Staff

Police
SHUTTERSTOCK

A man was taken to a hospital Saturday after falling while climbing El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside, Cal Fire San Diego said.

At around 12:26 p.m., Cal Fire received a call that a climber suffered a "significant fall."

County Sheriff's helicopter was able to hoist the man from the location of his fall. The man was then taken to a local hospital in CPR status.

The status of his injuries is unknown.

This article tagged under:

Lakeside
