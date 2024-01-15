Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in Carlsbad

A man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Carlsbad on Monday afternoon, causing train delays and cancellations, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened at 12:34 p.m. at 2779 State St., near the Carlsbad Village Station, according to the Carlsbad Fire Department and sheriff's deputes.

Upon arrival, Carlsbad Police Officers found a man hit by a southbound Amtrak train. Paramedics rushed to help, but he did not survive his injuries.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim, as well as determine cause and manner of death pending notification of his family.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Monday's fatality marked the fourth time a person was hit and killed by a train in San Diego County during the last few days.

On Jan. 13, a man was hit and killed by a BNSF freight train in Encinitas, the sheriff's department said.

Two days earlier, on Jan. 11, a man was hit and killed by a North County Transit District Coaster train around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Sorrento Valley Road and Carmel Mountain Road, according to the Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit.

Later that same morning, a Coaster train hit and killed another person near Sassafras Street and Pacific Coast Highway in the City of San Diego, according to the sheriff's department.

Train delays & cancellations

Starting around 1:52 p.m., all Pacific Surfliner trains operating between Los Angeles (LAX) and San Diego (SAN) were delayed, the agency wrote on social media platform X, former known as twitter. By 3:45 p.m., all services between LAX and SAN were restored, but residual delays may occur, the agency said.

UPDATE ALERT: As of 3:45pm PT, All services between Los Angeles (LAX) and San Diego (SAN) have been restored. Residual delays may occur. #SurflinerAlert — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) January 15, 2024

Multiple trains operating Monday were either terminated or canceled, including:

Train 586 - canceled

Train 581 - canceled

Train 777 - canceled

Train 572 - terminated at Oceanside

For travel assistance, call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL.