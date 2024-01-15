Carlsbad

Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in Carlsbad

By Renee Schmiedeberg

DIT_NAT_FRANKEN_RESIGN_SENATE2_1207117-151266953005600002.jpg
Facebook/Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

A man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Carlsbad on Monday afternoon, causing train delays and cancellations, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened at 12:34 p.m. at 2779 State St., near the Carlsbad Village Station, according to the Carlsbad Fire Department and sheriff's deputes.

Upon arrival, Carlsbad Police Officers found a man hit by a southbound Amtrak train. Paramedics rushed to help, but he did not survive his injuries.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim, as well as determine cause and manner of death pending notification of his family.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Monday's fatality marked the fourth time a person was hit and killed by a train in San Diego County during the last few days.

On Jan. 13, a man was hit and killed by a BNSF freight train in Encinitas, the sheriff's department said.

Two days earlier, on Jan. 11, a man was hit and killed by a North County Transit District Coaster train around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Sorrento Valley Road and Carmel Mountain Road, according to the Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit.

Local

El Cajon

El Cajon customers, business owners react to Walmart closing

Clairemont

Clairemont neighbors relieved as city of San Diego takes action on hoarder house

Later that same morning, a Coaster train hit and killed another person near Sassafras Street and Pacific Coast Highway in the City of San Diego, according to the sheriff's department.

Train delays & cancellations

Starting around 1:52 p.m., all Pacific Surfliner trains operating between Los Angeles (LAX) and San Diego (SAN) were delayed, the agency wrote on social media platform X, former known as twitter. By 3:45 p.m., all services between LAX and SAN were restored, but residual delays may occur, the agency said.

Multiple trains operating Monday were either terminated or canceled, including:

  • Train 586 - canceled
  • Train 581 - canceled
  • Train 777 - canceled
  • Train 572 - terminated at Oceanside

For travel assistance, call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL.

This article tagged under:

CarlsbadSan Diego CountyAmtraktrain
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us