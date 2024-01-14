Man dies after being struck by freight train in Encinitas

A man was struck and killed by a freight train in Encinitas, authorities said Sunday.

The man was struck by a southbound BNSF freight train about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Vulcan Avenue and D Street, said Sgt. Jason King of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, King said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 858-565-5200.