Encinitas

Man dies after being struck by freight train in Encinitas

By City News Service

NBC 5 News

A man was struck and killed by a freight train in Encinitas, authorities said Sunday.

The man was struck by a southbound BNSF freight train about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Vulcan Avenue and D Street, said Sgt. Jason King of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, King said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 858-565-5200.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Encinitastrain
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us