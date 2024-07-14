Man, 25, found fatally shot in driveway of La Mesa apartment complex

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in La Mesa, police said.

Officers responded around 12:02 a.m. Saturday to a call of man falling down in the driveway of an apartment complex in the 7500 block of High Street near the intersection of Murray Hill Road, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

"Responding officers found the male and discovered he had several gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Officers and fire department personnel immediately rendered first aid but despite their life saving efforts the male was pronounced deceased at the scene," the department reported.

Investigators believe the victim, a La Mesa resident, was not shot while on the street. No gunshots were reported in the area, but a light-colored sedan was seen driving westbound on High Street shortly before the victim was seen staggering across the street, police said.

It was unclear if the vehicle was related to the shooting. The victim's identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The 7500 block of High Street between Waite Drive and the Park and Ride at 7600 High Street was closed to traffic for several hours but has since re-opened.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in the case. Authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to call police at 619-667-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-TIPS.