fallbrook

Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge After Attack on Elderly Couple in Fallbrook

By Rafael Avitabile

NBC 7

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after he attacked an elderly couple in their 70s, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Marcos Tapia, 31, is accused of attacking a 75-year-old man in his bed at a home on S. Brandon Road Thursday. He also attacked a 76-year-old woman with a baseball bat after she tried to stop him from hurting the elderly man, deputies said.

The couple was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tapi faces elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon charges, as well as an attempted murder charge based on deadly threats Tapia made to the couple before and during the alleged attack, according to deputies.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

the Sheriff's Department's Elder Abuse Unit is investigating the case.

If you or someone you know is a victim of elder or dependent abuse, call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

Local

Smart streetlights 48 mins ago

San Diego's Privacy Advisory Board Delays Smart Streetlight Decision

Welcome Corps 1 hour ago

Biden Administration's ‘Welcome Corps' Allows Rancho Peñasquitos Group to Sponsor African Refugee Family

This article tagged under:

fallbrook
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us