Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge After Attack on Elderly Couple in Fallbrook

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after he attacked an elderly couple in their 70s, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Marcos Tapia, 31, is accused of attacking a 75-year-old man in his bed at a home on S. Brandon Road Thursday. He also attacked a 76-year-old woman with a baseball bat after she tried to stop him from hurting the elderly man, deputies said.

The couple was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tapi faces elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon charges, as well as an attempted murder charge based on deadly threats Tapia made to the couple before and during the alleged attack, according to deputies.

the Sheriff's Department's Elder Abuse Unit is investigating the case.

If you or someone you know is a victim of elder or dependent abuse, call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.