Man Expected to Survive Stab Wounds From Two Assailants: SDPD

By City News Service

A man is expected to survive stab wounds suffered Sunday morning in the Bay Terraces community of San Diego when he was confronted by two men who asked him for a cigarette and then attacked him, San Diego Police said.

The assault occurred a little after 4:25 a.m. in the 6900 block of Paradise Valley Road, said SDPD Officer Tony Martinez.

Both suspects fled in a white sedan-type vehicle, Martinez said.

The victim suffered a stab wound to the neck, the left bicep, and lacerations to his nose, jaw, and back, he said. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The two men were between 20 and 30 years old, with one being about 6-foot, 2-inches tall weighing 180 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black jacket, and blue jeans.

The second suspect was about 6-feet tall weighing 200 pounds with a heavy build. He was wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with any information regarding the attack was urged to call
Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

