Man dies at San Diego Central Jail one day after being taken into sheriff's custody

A 42-year-old man died while in custody at the San Diego Central Jail after a medical emergency, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Thursday.

About 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's Homicide investigators were notified that a man in the department's custody was experiencing a medical emergency, SDCSD officials said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Around 5:55 p.m., deputies were notified by other inmates that a man was down. They discovered the man lying unresponsive on the floor in the shower area. Deputies suspected he was having a medical emergency and placed him into a wheelchair, started to transport him to the jail medical unit and called for assistance. Jail medical staff arrived at the housing area and began providing him with medical care. Paramedics responded and took over immediate medical care, but he died.

The man had been taken into custody on Tuesday on a misdemeanor arrest warrant for three counts of intent to defraud, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was believed to be homeless.

The Citizen's Law Enforcement Review Board representative was notified of this death. The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

As is the protocol for all in-custody deaths, the sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and will conduct an investigation.

A sheriff's Family Liaison Officer will offer support to the family, sheriff's officials said.