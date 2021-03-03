Man Dies Following Fight at City Heights Park: SDPD

A 30-year-old man died following a fight at a City Heights park Tuesday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities received a call at about 9:30 p.m. for a welfare check on a man who was bleeding and badly injured in a fight at Park De La Cruz. Officers responded to an apartment on the 4100 block of 33rd Street, where the man was found dead.

Homicide investigators learned the man and a friend were involved in a fight at the park with an unknown number of men.

The victim and his friend were both seriously injured and drove back to the apartment on 33rd Street. The friend drove himself to an area hospital and the victim declined any medical attention.

Authorities said he succumbed to the injuries inflicted in the altercation.

His friend’s condition is not clear, but he is slated to undergo surgery for his wounds.

Police said the victim has been identified but they are not releasing his name at this time. They did say, however, that he was 30 years old.

The man’s companion is described as a 33-year-old man.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the matter is encouraged to contact San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.