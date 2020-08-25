Man Charged With Murder in Connection With Stabbing in Pacific Beach Restroom

A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge stemming from the stabbing death of a man in a public bathroom steps away from the Pacific Beach shore.

Martin Alvarez, 33, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deadly stabbing of Michael Wagley, 39, on Aug. 16, 2020, and is being held with no bail as he awaits his next court appearance on Aug. 28.

Wagley died in the hospital after being found in the beach bathroom near 700 Grand Avenue with stab wounds to his upper torso.

NBC 7's Allison Ash is in Pacific Beach with the latest details of the investigation.

At the time of Alvarez' arrest, San Diego police said investigators did not know what transpired before the stabbing, and said it was unclear if the two knew each other. Wagley had just moved to the area and did not yet have housing, SDPD said.

Video of the scene that night showed frantic bystanders trying to help the victim as blood pooled around him. One witness wrapped a towel near the victim’s wound in an attempt to stop the bleeding.

Witnesses told police they had seen the suspected assailant take off toward the boardwalk on a bicycle. A group of men chased after the suspect, who was identified by police last week as Alvarez.