Newport Beach

San Diego man arrested after pursuit in car, kayak in Orange County

The man was identified as a 22-year-old from San Diego, it's unclear why they were in Irvine.

By Missael Soto

Police arrested a man Sunday following a pursuit that traversed through land and water in Newport Beach.

Officers responded to a call around 7 a.m. to a man acting suspicious near Jamboree and Rockefeller road in Irvine, according to police.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The man was found by officers with blood on him. He got into a car and a pursuit ensued northbound on Jamboree Road.

The vehicle stopped near the harbor, the man jumped into the water and swam to kayak. From the kayak he paddled to a boat that was unoccupied.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Irvine police and Orange County Sheriff Harbor Patrol negotiated with the man for about 15 minutes. The man eventually surrendered and was found with self-inflicted stab wounds.

He was hospitalized with serious injuries but in stable condition, according to Irvine Police.

The man was identified as a 22-year-old from San Diego, it's unclear what they were doing in Irvine.

Local

Dec 6

Things to do this weekend: December Nights, San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, holiday parades and more

SDG&E 16 mins ago

Power shutoffs possible for SDG&E customers this week due to wildfire risk

The suspect will likely face felony evading charges when they're released from the hospital, according to Kyle Oldoerp with Irvine police.

This article tagged under:

Newport BeachIrvine
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us