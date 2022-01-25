Man, 46, Who Died After Fight With Chula Vista Casino Security Is ID'd

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 46-year- old man who died of unknown causes following a fight with security guards who ejected him from a Chula Vista casino.

Jorge Flores got into a struggle with security personnel at Seven Mile Casino on Bay Boulevard about 8:45 p.m. Jan. 17, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.



The Monday night brawl, the second fight Flores had with security guards in three days, ended with Flores near death in front of the Seven Mile Casino, according to Chula Vista police.

Investigators said the situation began to unfold the previous Saturday night, when, police said, Flores had some sort of altercation while at the casino, allegedly assaulting a security guard. Officials said Flores was told at that time that he was banned from the venue and was subject to a trespassing arrest in the event he returned.

Flores, however, allegedly ignored the warning and went back to the Seven Mile Casino, where he went inside and was recognized by guards in connection to the earlier incident and was asked him to leave.

After initially complying with that request, Flores returned to the casino a short time later, and, during this attempt to gain access, scuffled with security as the guards tried to detain him, investigators said, with the group falling to the ground, where the Flores lost consciousness.

Calls went out for police and paramedics, who arrived first at the casino and were administering lifesaving measures to Flores, who, when officers arrived, stopped breathing. He was brought to a local hospital but never recovered and was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they have identified the security guards involved, and that they were cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, according to police.

Chula Vista police are asking for any witnesses to the incident to contact them at 619-691-5151. Tips can also be called in anonymously to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

The City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.