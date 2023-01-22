Gaslamp Quarter

Man, 20, Arrested in Connection with Fatal Gaslamp Quarter Shooting

It is still early in the investigation, and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the (victim's) death."

By City News Service

A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old man during a confrontation with a group of people in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Dajon Shingleton was arrested without incident at about 3:40 a.m. after he was located at a home in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard, in Spring Valley, said San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski.

The San Diego resident was booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire at about 4:25 a.m., Friday found the victim on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue in the East Village, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, Shebloski said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene.

San Diego police, including a SWAT team, was investigating a parking garage near Petco Park. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports.

"It is still early in the investigation, and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the (victim's) death," Shebloski said. "However, detectives have learned the victim had a brief verbal confrontation with the (shooter) and members of his group in the area of 600 L Street immediately preceding the shooting."

Local

Lunar New Year

Celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in San Diego County With These Events

Politically Speaking

On Politically Speaking This Week: US Rep. Issa Talks New Term in the Majority, Sheriff Martinez Tackles In-Custody Deaths

Following the gunfire, some members of the killer's group fled in a white Jeep SUV while two others were believed to have run into a nearby multi-story parking garage.

Police stopped an SUV matching the description of the getaway vehicle in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue and detained a man and two women for questioning, along with a second man on foot believed to possibly have been with the other three.

Man Shot, Killed in Gaslamp Quarter

Officers, meanwhile, surrounded the building where the other two suspects were believed to possibly be hiding and called in a SWAT team. After several hours, the personnel was able to thoroughly check out the parking structure, determining that the pair of men they were looking for were not there.

Detectives continue to investigate the case, Shebloski said.

This article tagged under:

Gaslamp Quarter
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us