Man, 20, Arrested in Connection with Fatal Gaslamp Quarter Shooting

A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old man during a confrontation with a group of people in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Dajon Shingleton was arrested without incident at about 3:40 a.m. after he was located at a home in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard, in Spring Valley, said San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski.

The San Diego resident was booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire at about 4:25 a.m., Friday found the victim on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue in the East Village, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, Shebloski said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene.

San Diego police, including a SWAT team, was investigating a parking garage near Petco Park. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports.

"It is still early in the investigation, and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the (victim's) death," Shebloski said. "However, detectives have learned the victim had a brief verbal confrontation with the (shooter) and members of his group in the area of 600 L Street immediately preceding the shooting."

Following the gunfire, some members of the killer's group fled in a white Jeep SUV while two others were believed to have run into a nearby multi-story parking garage.

Police stopped an SUV matching the description of the getaway vehicle in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue and detained a man and two women for questioning, along with a second man on foot believed to possibly have been with the other three.

Officers, meanwhile, surrounded the building where the other two suspects were believed to possibly be hiding and called in a SWAT team. After several hours, the personnel was able to thoroughly check out the parking structure, determining that the pair of men they were looking for were not there.

Detectives continue to investigate the case, Shebloski said.