Manhunt Underway After 1 Shot, Killed in Gaslamp Quarter

A man was shot and killed in the Gaslamp Quarter early Friday morning, which prompted a manhunt for the suspect.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. at the corner of 6th and J Street near Petco Park in the heart of San Diego.

Little information was available on the investigation, including any description of the suspect. A SWAT team was at the scene but it was unclear why the tactical team was needed.

Several streets in the area were blocked off for the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information. Details may change as information becomes available.