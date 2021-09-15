Man, 18, in Court on Sex Assault Charges After 2 Women Attacked in Lincoln Park

An 18-year-old man suspected of sneaking up on women and sexually assaulting them in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of San Diego is expected in court Wednesday.

Kevin Brooks, 18, is expected to face charges of sexual assault and assault with intent to commit a felony when he is arraigned in San Diego court on Wednesday.

Brooks was arrested on Sept. 13 in connection with the sexual assault of two women -- on separate occasions -- near the intersection of Logan Avenue and 49th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

On the morning of Aug. 17, a woman in her 30s was steps away from her apartment when the man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her, police said. The woman fought the suspect off, who then took off.

The circumstances were similar to the battery of a 24-year-old woman on the evening of Aug. 31, SDPD said. In that case, the woman heard footsteps behind her and turned to see a man running towards her.

"The victim told the male he had scared her, and he said, 'My bad' before continuing northbound and stopping at the intersection," SDPD said.

At the intersection, the woman passed the man again. He then ran up behind her, pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her before running away, police said.

The similarities between the two cases led detectives with SDPD's Sex Crimes Unit to believe the same suspect was behind the assaults.

On Sept. 10, SDPD released photos and video of the man suspected in the attacks. Detectives offered a $1,000 to members of the public who could help identify the man.

Days later, Brooks was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail, where he remains held on $50,000 bail.

SDPD detectives continue to investigate the assaults and ask for anyone with information on the incidents, or with similar accounts of assault to call the Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.