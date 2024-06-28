Caltrans

Major detours planned this weekend as road work shuts down part of SR-125

The closure will continue until 5 a.m. Monday

By City News Service

Getty Images

Caltrans contractors will conduct a weekend closure of all lanes of southbound State Route 125 from the SR-125/State Route 94 connector to Jamacha Road beginning at 9 p.m. Friday evening.

The closure will continue until 5 a.m. Monday, July 1st for concrete slab replacement.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Southbound SR-125 motorists will detour to SR-94 west, to Interstate 805 south, to State Route 54 east, to SR-125 connector ramps, a statement from Caltrans read.

Westbound SR-94 traffic can connect to SR-125 via I-805 south to SR-54 east to SR-125.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Eastbound SR-94 traffic can connect to SR-125 by exiting at Spring Street/Campo Road/Broadway, proceeding west on Broadway to Sweetwater Road, then south on Sweetwater Road to Jamacha Road, and take the onramp to SR-125 south.

Motorists who would normally enter southbound SR-125 from Spring Street may continue south on Spring Street to Broadway, then west on Broadway to Sweetwater Road, then south on Sweetwater Road to Jamacha Road, and take the onramp to SR-125 south.

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations.

This article tagged under:

Caltrans
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us