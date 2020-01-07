Main Gate Reopens at Naval Air Station North Island: Coronado Police

The main gate at Naval Air Station North Island was briefly closed Tuesday morning, causing delays in the area, Coronado police said.

The Coronado Police Department posted a message on Twitter just after 8:30 a.m. advising motorists of the gate’s closure. It was unclear, initially, why the main entryway was closed.

The closure caused gridlock in the streets surrounding the naval base on Coronado Island.

As of 9 am., an NBC 7 crew could see police officers roping off some areas near the gate, and others guiding the flow of traffic. Several police vehicles were parked near the base.

Officers soon cleared the area, saying everything was safe. The gate reopened and traffic began flowing normally once more.

NBC 7 confirmed that a truck entering the gate had a box attached to it that alerted guards to the vehicle. This required extra inspection of the truck as it entered.

Officials said the box on the truck was nothing suspicious.

NAS North Island is located on the north end of the Coronado peninsula on San Diego Bay. The base is where several U.S. Navy aircraft carriers are homeported.

Tuesday's precaution at NAS North Island comes after increased security measures were put in place at U.S. military bases across the country following heightened tensions after the U.S. drone airstrike that killed a top Iranian general.