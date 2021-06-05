Loyal SC Lets One Get Away in Phoenix

This one hurts.

San Diego Loyal SC went to Phoenix and had a chance to beat the team with the best record in the Western Conference, but gave up two goals in stoppage time and will have to come home with a 2-2 draw.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

For the first 90 minutes the Loyal were easily the better club.

Poway High School and University of San Diego alum Miguel Berry, back with his home town team on loan from the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer, showed his natural goal scoring ability with a fabulous goal.

In the 19th minute Berry took a long serve from goalie Trey Muse, used his body to block off a defender, and got a shot off that went through the legs of another defender and in for his first goal of the year and a 1-0 lead.

In the 71st minute Jack Blake squeezed off a shot from the top of the box and found the back of the net top put the Loyal on top 2-0. That was the lead when the clock hit 90 minutes. There would be six more minutes to play.

Then everything went haywire.

Santiago Moar had a clean shot that Muse had no chance to stop that made it a 2-1 match. Phoenix kept up the attack with a series of corner kicks. Their final attempt came with just seconds left to play.

Joseph Calistri was left open behind the scrum in front of the net. His strike somehow got through several defenders and in for the equalizer. The Loyal still get one point and will have to put this one behind them quickly. They play at Orange County on Wednesday.

The good news is they play six of their seven matches after that at Torero Stadium.