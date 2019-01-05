Local Woman Hosts Asylum Seekers as They Wait for Court

The influx of asylum seekers into the county has filled local shelters, prompting some San Diegans to host asylum seekers in their own home.

One of those generous hosts is Judy Eby.

“I just feel grateful. Grateful to be a part of this,” Eby told NBC 7.

Eby recently took in Nohemi, and her one-year-old daughter, Daniela.

“She is lovely and wonderful. The baby fills my heart,” said Eby.

Nohemi is trying to escape cartel violence and is due in immigration court at the end of January.

“She’s 18 years old,” Eby said. “She’s one of the best mothers I’ve seen.”

Nohemi has a GPS monitoring device on her ankle while she waits for the result of her asylum request.

In the meantime, Eby said she is willing to take in more migrant families.

“I had another family a couple of weeks ago,” said Eby.

While the humanitarian crisis at the border has led to polarizing political debate in America, Eby is hoping the crisis will eventually bring people together.

“We are one people,” she said.