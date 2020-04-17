Local Physician Due in Federal Court for Selling Fake Coronavirus Treatment

A San Diego physician is due in federal court on Friday following his arrest for allegedly selling what he described as a “miracle cure” that could render people immune from COVID-19 for at least six weeks.

Carmel Valley physician Jennings Ryan Staley, who runs Skinny Beach Med Spa, was arrested on Thursday and faces a charge of mail fraud after he allegedly tried to sell an undercover FBI agent a “COVID-19 treatment” pack, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The product included Xanax, azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine and was sold as packs for a family of four that was priced at $3,995. The defendant sent emails advertising the packs, authorities said.

During a phone call with the undercover agent, Staley referred to the medication as a “magic bullet” that is “almost too good to be true.”

A week after the call, the FBI interviewed Staley about the fraudulent treatment and he denied ever saying such things.

“Scammers seeking to profit by exploiting fear and uncertainty during this COVID-19 pandemic will be brought to justice,” Omer Meisel, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s San Diego Field Office, said in a statement.

Staley is scheduled to appear in federal court at 2 p.m. He is seeking a maximum of 20 years behind bars.