Local Musician Shares Covid-19 Recovery Story

SoundDiego is pleased to follow up on a story we reported last week, bringing you with some good news. Local musician, Whistle Stop bartender and all-around good guy Drew Andrews, who was diagnosed last week with Covid-19, has been cleared to come out of quarantine by the County of San Diego Health Department

If you recall, Andrews shared his story on Facebook and Instagram and gave us permission to share his details. His first noticeable symptom was his sudden loss of taste and smell, followed by fevers, and then later, the dry cough that is the most frequently cited symptom of the coronavirus. He was tested, then confirmed positive and had to ride out his symptoms in quarantine. Fortunately, Andrews was never hospitalized during his ordeal, and as he told NBC's Insight podcast, he never reached the 103 degree temperature that seems to be one of the requirements for hospitalization.

On Facebook, Andrews revealed that his recovery was not without setbacks. On April 1, he posted about what he now calls his Personal Pizzagate.

“Had some pizza today and seemed to really shrink up the breathing range, is now sorta alarming," Andrews posted. "Going to put out there the suggestion to not eat dairy when you’re sick on this thing.”

Afterward, Andrews shared that he was steering clear of dairy and sugar, though lots of oranges seemed to be OK, reporting that his and breathing had become easier and his cough and fever had dwindled to the point of no longer requiring medication.

“I’m happy to report that the county verified my release date out of quarantine as of today, April 4, 2020," Andrews shared on the Whistle Stop's Instagram. "I am symptom-free and meet CDC health-compliance guidelines.... I have been lucky to be one of those who have beaten it.... Having this virus was a terrible and frighteningly real experience, and I have been trying my best to convey that seriousness ... and part of what kept me going was thinking of all that I have good in my world, including all of the friends I have in the Whistle Stop. So, thank you for caring, reaching out and for sharing memories we’ve had together. I’m better now, and though I can walk around freer now in my home, I still won’t be out and about. I am just going to enjoy the time, staying in at home for awhile longer.”

Many San Diegans learned so much from Andrews' experience and appreciate his candidness in speaking with the media. As he told Insight: “I’m just sharing all this because these are the real things going on in my life. And that’s a lot of it. It’s not just that I came down with coronavirus; it’s that I have an elderly father with Alzheimer’s that -- he’s the demographic for who would’ve been infected if I had spent time with him -- it’s necessary to make changes in your culture, in your community, in your family to adapt to this situation.”



“I’m literally living the whole package right now," Andrews continued. "I just really think it’s important for people to know that all of this is superserious.... We’re all-in on making sure that there is a collective idea toward wellness and protecting others.”



“I think that it’s not so much a time of the self ... maybe just stop that for a minute, stop talking about yourself ... [and] look out for other people.”

Some good advice to heed in the time of coronavirus and beyond, whatever life looks like on the other side.