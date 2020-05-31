‘Justice for George’ Protesters March Through Little Italy, Downtown

A protest kicked off in downtown San Diego on Sunday morning to call for justice in the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.

"This is a peaceful protest," a flyers notifying potential participants stated. "Please wear your mask. Stay at home if you are sick."

The event started at 10 a.m. at the Hall of Justice on Broadway. About 90 minutes later, the protest had drawn around 100 people, some of them carrying "Black Lives Matter" signs, and they began marching toward Little Italy.

Eventually, the protest made its way to Harbor Drive. While marchers were there, a second group formed at the Hall of Justice and walked west on Broadway before merging with the original group and doubling back eastbound on Broadway, with a large contingent of police following. Protesters next turned up First Avenue, where, police said, they may be headed toward the Interstate 5 on-ramp at Elm Street.

The protest affected traffic in the area, blocking some roadways and prompting officials at nearby Lindbergh Field to tweet out an alert to travelers headed to the airport.

Anyone coming to SAN today, please allow extra time due to protests occurring on several surface streets around the airport, including Grape, Hawthorn and N. Harbor Drive. — San Diego Airport (@SanDiegoAirport) May 31, 2020

There was a heavy police presence at the Hall of Justice on Sunday, a not-surprising development in the wake of unrest in La Mesa overnight, where the Union and Chase banks on Spring street were burned, and the looting of a Wal-Mart and other businesses.

Shortly before the beginning of the rally, there was a heavy police presence on the streets

La Mesa residents were among thousands of Americans who began cleaning up charred and glass-strewn streets Sunday after a night of unrest fueled by rage over police mistreatment of African Americans destroyed businesses, damaged landmarks and raised tensions across a divided nation to the boiling point.

The chaos reached into every corner of the country, from Detroit to Atlanta to Los Angeles to Seattle, and the scars extended even to buildings near the White House. Some elected officials prepared to deploy additional National Guard troops, which were activated nationwide overnight, in anticipation of more turmoil.

Demonstrators took to setting vehicles on fire and looting stores. NBC 7's Niala Charles has more.

Tens of thousands of people marched peacefully to protest Floyd's death. But many demonstrations sank into violence as night fell: Cars and stores were torched. The words "I can't breathe" were spray-painted all over buildings. Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

The scale of the protests, including nearly every part of the country and unfolding on a single night, rivaled the historic demonstrations of the civil rights and Vietnam eras. And by Sunday morning, the fury had spread to Europe, where thousands gathered in London's Trafalgar Square, clapping and waving placards despite government rules barring crowds because of the COVID-19 pandemic.