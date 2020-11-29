Local COVID-19 Survivors Share Their Stories

Local COVID-19 survivors are sharing their stories and concerns as the number of cases increase.

Some of the survivors are still battling long-term health effects months after being diagnosed.

A 31-year-old survivor and a 67-year-old survivor shared their stories with NBC 7.

Both battled the virus very differently and their recovery stories might surprise you..

Their common message: don’t let your guard down.

“I represent all of the young people who thought it wasn’t going to happen to them, but here I am,” said Yvette Paz.

Rich Pickett said, “and of course, our elderly, I’m elderly 67 now, are even more susceptible.”

Yvette Paz, an army veteran and former San Diegan was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March.

She says she was hospitalized six days and developed severe pneumonia.

Pickett, a professional pilot from Tierra Santa, was hospitalized nearly three times as long as Paz.

“when I went in April 1st, I didn’t think I was going to come out alive,” Pickett said.

But he made an incredible recovery.

“I’ve been very fortunate, even though it was incredibly intense, my lungs recovered after about four months totally. I feel really good, I go mountain bike, do my flying, spend time with family. I’m fortunate because there are a number of other people who have those long-term COVID symptoms”

Paz is one of those people.

“Extreme fatigue that comes and goes, which is unbelievable because I’m overall usually a healthy person. I do have lingering asthma that I’ve been dealing with. I also have some lung scaring and damage that’s done there and I had also been put on medication because i was having panic attacks when I’d come out in public.”

The two now watching cases climb and warning people to be vigalent.

"People just have to endure through this, they really need to follow the guidelines for the social distance, the washing and the masks," Pickett said.

"I am really, really trying to tell young people, ‘hey guys, we’re not invincible, this is something that’s still not understood, and we just need to be cautious with what we’re doing,” Paz said.

Pickett also says he worries about overwhelming the local healthcare system, which would result in postponing elective surgeries and other medical treatments.