Mixed Reactions About COVID-19 Vaccine

As coronavirus cases pile up at a staggering rate and hospital beds start to fill up quickly, medical experts hang on to the hope that a vaccine could arrive as early as mid-December. However, not everyone is sold on it yet.

The topic is controversial, but one doctor told NBC 7 it’s the best tool we have to combat the daily surge in coronavirus cases we’re seeing.

“It's the only proven resource that we have to try to contain this pandemic and get back to our normal life,” Dr. Edward Cachay, Infectious Disease Specialist at UC San Diego Health said.

And there are many San Diegans anxiously awaiting the vaccines arrival.

"I think it’ll go a long way to help us get back since March. It'll get businesses back up, families back together. Just for the safety of everyone else," said Leo Resendez.

And there are some that are hesitant.

“As far as I can see right now, I would not take the vaccine,” said Michele Rooney, who is with V is for Vaccine.

Rooney is part of a global organization called V is for Vaccine. On Sunday, the anti-vaccine group organized in cities across the world, hanging banners on overpasses with the goal to raise awareness on vaccine risks.

V is for Vaccine co-founder Joshua Coleman says the aim is to shine a spotlight on the lack of manufacturer liability for injuries and death, which can and do occur with vaccines.

"You can't just make a blanket statement about everyone and every situation and make that into some type of mandate or expectation," Rooney said.

Pfizer said Friday it is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

And while Cachay understands Rooney's concerns, he says we should focus on the vaccine's high effectiveness.

"For a vaccine having more than 90 percent efficacy is really a very efficacious vaccine," Cachay said.

“Getting a vaccine is not only a choice for personal protection, but it's part of our due citizenship contribution to the pandemic crisis so we all can try together to prevent further transmission. It's really being a team player and being part of the same community,” he said.

Cachay says the FDA is set to review Pfizer's request to release the vaccine on December 10 and he says doses could ship within days of approval.