Local Business Fears Rising COVID Numbers

The rising cases having a direct effect on local businesses. Many, just waiting to scale back or expand their services.

Owners of "New PMU," a permanent makeup training center in North Park feel like they just got back on their feet and suddenly they are starting to feel a sense of deja vu.

Maru Oderzhakhivska and Anna Kara were living the American dream. They were about to open the doors of their own permanent makeup training center.

“Our first basic group was going to start on march 17," said Oderzhakhivska.

But it was that same week that the state began to order the closure of many businesses around the county.

“It was very scary,” said Oderzhakhivska. “It was like ‘ what are we going to do?’ we were so lost.”

Both her and Kara are from Ukraine. They had recently moved to the U.S. and put all they had into their new business. A business that didn't see the light of day for months.

“You come here and you invest so much in this space and you see it empty,” said Oderzhakhivska. “It's super depressing.”

Finally, on August 31, they were given the green light to open up. New PMU hosted its first class on September first, and have since taught five more.

“It's not only eyebrows, eyeliners, and lips, it's also for people who have disabilities, people with scars, and people who have survived breast cancer," said Kara.

But with the rising number of covid-19 cases in our county, the duo fears their business will be impacted once again.

“Everyone needs to survive, us too,” said Oderzhakhivska. “So please don’t close us. We cant operate outside, it doesn't work for us. We can do online classes, but it's not the same.”

For now, the team is keeping their fingers crossed and doing what they can to stay safe.

“As you can see, even when they’re practicing they have a distance between them,” said Oderzhakhivska. “We always check their temperature, we have all these protocols. They all work in masks, gloves. We really understand and we’re doing everything we can to support health in San Diego.”