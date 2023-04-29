‘Lives Change Here for the Positive': One on One With the CEO of Father Joe's Villages

“The streets are not a home” — that is a motto at Father Joe’s Villages as it volunteers, caregivers and other workers toil to care for the tidal wave of homelessness that has flooded San Diego.

Tents, trash and disheveled belongings litter the sidewalks of Commercial Avenue in downtown San Diego. It’s a stark but poignant contrast with Father Joe’s Villages Saint Teresa of Calcutta Villa across the street, a place that hundreds now call home and are rebuilding their lives.

The rate at which people are becoming homeless in San Diego surpasses those who are re-housed. With the need for services, solutions and housing continuing to grow, NBC 7 sat down with Deacon Jim Vargas, the president and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, to talk about the overwhelming task and where he thinks improvements need to be made.

Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe's Villages

“If you look at the fact that the numbers are growing and you leave it at that, you can get disheartened and overwhelmed," Vargas said. "But, actually, there are so many good things that are happening in the midst of it all.”

Although he's optimistic, Vargas, a humble yet confident leader who cares deeply about people, spoke candidly about the crisis. His business background, combined with his commitment to his faith, makes him uniquely suited for this challenge. For example, he refers to those seeking housing or services at Father Joe’s Villages as “neighbors.” It's a nod to the foundational mission of the nonprofit founded by Father Joe Carroll decades ago with a goal to better love the neighbors of San Diego.

“A shelter isn’t a home, it's a stopgap,” Vargas said.

Vargas said the investment in facilities like Saint Teresa of Calcutta Villa, which opened a little more than a year ago, is critical. The "neighbors" who live in one of the 407 affordable housing units also have access to a list of services, things like a fitness center and computer lab for job-seeking.

“Lives change here for the positive,” Vargas said. “Not that there aren't heartbreaks, not that it happens immediately.”

Next door to Saint Teresa of Calcutta Villas is the Therapeutic Child Care Center, which offers a range of services and resources for infants, toddlers, teens and parents coping with the challenges of overcoming homelessness and navigating the trauma they’ve experienced. Children who come from homeless families are four times more likely to become homeless, and the center hopes to break that cycle. It’s a warm and welcoming facility that is meeting the emotional, academic and practical needs of some of the youngest neighbors.

Vargas shared some of the stories of families being helped on their journey to self-sufficiency. Seeing the investment that’s being made in a wide array of resources helps one better understand the diverse and complex network of support that’s required to transform a life or a family impacted by homelessness. It also gives perspective to the complexity of the solution to the problem of homelessness

One element of that is the fentanyl crisis having a devastating impact on the homeless population. Vargas said they administer the lifesaving Narcan on a daily basis to help people who from dying from an overdose. Society and San Diego, though, need more harm-reduction programs to help treat some of the underlying conditions that contribute to homelessness.

Deacon Jim Vargas talks about how children are impacted by homelessness and the services offered at Father Joe's Villages' Therapeutic Childcare Center.

“A lot of times, you wonder if we are making progress,” Vargas said. “And yet, we are. And I say that because I look at the lives that are saved each and every day and the miracles that are happening.”

