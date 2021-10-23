‘This Is Not the End': Search Continues for Missing Chula Vista Mom

After what the family described as a rollercoaster of a week, family, friends, and a handful of supporters came together Saturday to continue the search for Maya Millete.

“We’re so grateful for everyone from the bottom of our hearts in this effort to bring my sister home,” said Maricris Drouillet, Maya's sister.

Maya's husband Larry was arrested for her murder this week and new details were released in the case, still, her body has not been found.

"This is not the end," said Maricris. "We’ll continue and hopefully bring my sister home.”

The group met in an El Cajon Walmart parking lot bright and early. For the family and the many community members rallying behind them, the searches have become a weekly ritual.

"We know we’re not alone in this journey and the community is willing to help us find our sister and they have that motivation too.”

Maya's family and friends have remained determined to find her body. Following new details revealed by the district attorney’s investigation, the group chose to search in the desert.

“Today we’re going to go to the Anza-Borrego area which is all dessert," said Richard Drouillet, Maya's brother-in-law. "There are 1,000 trails out there but we need to start somewhere. We’re going to start in the east south part of it and in the coming weeks move northeast.”

Investigators revealed this week that they believe larry possibly left Maya's body somewhere about two and a half hours drive or closer from his home, on the night she disappeared in January.

"We don't want to go on and on," said Maricris. "We just hope today will be the last day. We’re hoping and praying. But we won't quit until we find her.”

Nine months after her disappearance the family remains strong and committed to bringing Maya home.