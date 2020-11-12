List of Balboa Park Museums, Venues Impacted Due to County Moving Into Purple Tier

After the state updated San Diego's adjusted case rate shifting the county to the most-restrictive tier, Balboa Park released a list of museums, venues that have been impacted.

The shift comes amid rising cases of COVID-19 in San Diego County, reflected in the region's adjusted case rate, which was 8.9 for the week leading up to and including Halloween. San Diego was among three counties -- including Sacramento and Stanislaus --that moved to the purple tier, or tier 1, on Tuesday.

Under tier 1 museums, zoos and aquariums will now have to operate outdoor only. Restaurants will also have to shift to outdoor service, but outdoor playgrounds and recreational facilities can remain open.

"During these rapidly changing times, venues in the Park have been closely monitoring and implementing recommendations provided by government agencies and public health officials, including the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), California Department of Public Health Info and San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (Public Health)," Balboa Park said in a statement.

The following is a status update for Balboa Park:

Museums closed for physical visitation in effect now until further notice:

Museum of Us

Balboa Park Carousel

Marston House Museum

Fleet Science Center

Museum of Photographic Arts

San Diego Art Institute

San Diego History Center

San Diego Model Railroad Museum

San Diego Natural History Museum

Veterans Museum at Balboa Park

Timken Museum of Art and House of Pacific Relations International Cottages

Old Globe Theatre

San Diego Youth Ballet

San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory, and San Diego Junior Theatre.

Additionally, Explorer Pass sales are suspended. Spreckels Organ concerts are now online only each Sunday.

Closures to physical visitation in effect beginning Saturday, Nov.14 until further notice:

San Diego Museum of Art

San Diego Automotive Museum

Venues that will continue to welcome guests using current safety guidelines include:

The Balboa Park Visitors Center and shop will operate daily.

The San Diego Zoo and the Japanese Friendship Garden will operate outdoor spaces only.

The San Diego Air and Space Museum will be operating their retail space only, Saturdays and Sundays.

The United Nations International Gift Shop will also operate Saturdays and Sundays only.

The Tea Pavilion, Prado Restaurant, Prado Perk coffee cart, Daniel’s Coffee at Spanish Village, Panama 66 Restaurant, and the Panama 66 grab-and-go cart will all be operating.

Public outdoor areas within the park that are currently open will remain accessible. These areas include:

Balboa Park Golf Course.

Bird Park and Morley Field

Morley Field Off Leash Dog Park

East Mesa – 28th Street Corridor

Grape Street Off Leash Dog Park

Golden Hill Community Park

Central Mesa, including the main walkways around museums

West Mesa (6th Avenue side of Balboa Park)

Nate’s Point Off Leash Dog Park

Various other gardens and trails

"The public is strongly encouraged to visit the website of their favorite venues, as many are producing virtual tours, video content, and streaming performances while in-person visitation is not available," Balboa Park said.

Face coverings are required when visiting the park and physical distancing must be followed in accordance with state, regional and local orders to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, visit the parks website.