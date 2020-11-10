State Health Officials to Decide If San Diego Falls to Purple Tier

San Diegans are eagerly anticipating word from California officials on whether or not the increasing COVID-19 cases in the region will push the county to the most restrictive Purple Tier.

The possibility has been looming since the California Department of Public Health reported in late October that San Diego County’s COVID-19 case rate rose to 7.4, which is above the 4.0 to 7.0 threshold to remain in the Red Tier. On Tuesday, state officials will update state-calculated case rates that determine which coronavirus-related tier counties land on.

If San Diego’s case rate remains above 7.0, it will shift to Tier 1, also known as the Purple Tier. As the most restrictive tier out of the existing four, Tier 1 mandates that all restaurants shut down indoor operations, limits the capacity for retailers and forces places of worship and gyms to take their services outdoors.

Offering services outdoors would prove to be difficult for businesses since temps will continue to get colder as we get closer and closer to winter. Successfully offering outdoor services could make business owners use more of their finances to accommodate for the chilly weather, such as buying heating lamps and tents to shelter customers outside.

Business owners have already expressed concern of the possibility, telling NBC 7 that the pandemic has taken them on a bumpy ride for the past several months and worry that the colder weather will impact their wellbeing.

“It was great when the days when warmer, nicer, the sun was out,” said Sandy Tobin, owner of the Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon in Kearny Mesa. “But as we’re getting into the rainy season and cooler weather, people don't really want to dine outside.”

California officials will update the figures Tuesday afternoon. NBC 7 will update this story throughout the day, as soon as we know the outcome.