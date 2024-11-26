Light showers, gusty winds expected in San Diego County

A slight chance of showers is expected Tuesday for some parts of San Diego County, with probable gusty winds through the mountains and deserts, the National Weather Service said.

We can expect showers tonight potentially lasting into early Wednesday morning, rain totals could be even lighter than our weekend rainfall, said meteorologist Angelica Campos. Most areas will get just a few hundredths of an inch, closer to an inch for higher elevations, Campos said.

24 hrs later and the rain band has barely budged. It should slowly shift south today, reaching Orange/Riverside/San Bernardino Counties during the late afternoon/evening, then down into San Diego County tonight. Amounts less than 0.10", up to 0.35" in the San Bernardino mtns. pic.twitter.com/bPEaItovzB — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 26, 2024

Deserts areas should see mostly partly cloudy conditions through the week, with light winds and highs in low 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal San Diego could also see some gloom through the week, with light winds, light showers and highs in the mid-60s.

No hazardous marine weather is expected through Thursday.

"Dry conditions are expected for the Thanksgiving holiday and into next weekend," the NWS said.

Tuesday temperatures: