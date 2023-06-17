Liberty Station Juneteenth shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; San Diego police searching for shooter

One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting broke out at a Liberty Station park during a Juneteenth celebration Saturday evening, according to San Diego police. The shooter has not yet been found, police said.

The shooting was reported at 6:45 p.m. at NTC Park at Cushing Road and Womble Road where personnel from San Diego Police Department and San Diego Fire Department were seen were giving CPR to one victim.

Police later confirmed that another gunshot wound victim was injured and transported to a hospital. The victim's condition is not yet known, said SDPD Watch Commander Officer Robert Heims.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this story as more information arrives.

