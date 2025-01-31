Legoland California in Carlsbad to lay off nearly 100 from entertainment unit

Following on word that Legoland Florida was planning to lay off 234 workers, primarily performers, Legoland California in Carlsbad is also letting dozens of employees go, though the cuts are not as deep.

The Employment Development Department of California's Work Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) notices this week included an entry from Legoland showing that the amusement park in North County plans on permanently laying off 97 employees.

A company spokeswoman confirmed to NBC 7 on Friday that 87 people being laid off are performers and that the remaining 10 are stage managers, an events assistant manager and a production specialist.

Last Friday, EDD was notified about the layoffs — which are a mix of permanent and seasonal (full- and part-time workers) and are effective on March 15.

Entertainers at the park help fill roles at Benny's Dance Party, an astronaut-themed show; Once Upon a Brick, where park-goers are invited to "Join Bagsy and Sweeps as they open the magical storybook to bring your favorite Lego character to life"; and other performances.

The theme park resort is owned by Merlin Entertainment, whose spokeswoman Julia Estrada said in an email that the change would allow the company to "operate more flexibly and responsively in a competitive market." She also said the park would outsource its "entertainment provision during seasonal special events" to a third party.

“At Legoland California Resort, we are making operational changes to help us elevate the guest experience in 2025 and beyond," Estrada said in a statement sent to NBC 7. "This includes changes in how we deliver entertainment.

The decision to reduce the size of our entertainment team was undoubtedly difficult, but these changes will allow the resort to operate more flexibly and responsively in a competitive market."

Employees will also be able to apply for other positions at Legoland, including jobs related to "upcoming seasonal events within the park.”

The park, which is between Cannon and Palomar Airport roads, originally opened in 1999 and features dozens of rides, including four roller-coasters, as well as a water park and aquarium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report — Ed.